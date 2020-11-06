Sylvia B. McClelland (nee Gabor)

Sylvia McClelland was born on September 1, 1937, to Steve and Mary Gabor. She was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. She was a proud "Whitingite" and was graduate of Whiting High School, class of 1955. She was a retiree of the School City of Hammond (George Rogers Clark High School) with a service of 20 years and had previously worked at Seifert Furniture, Whiting, and The Whiting Store. She was a devoted member of the former Hungarian Reformed Church, Whiting, where she was a member of the Ladies Aid Society and had served on the committee for the annual making of Hungarian sausage. She was a member of the Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society, had been very active in the Clark High School PTA and always enjoyed her monthly bunco club with her friends. Devoted to her family, Sylvia will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of your choice or do something nice for someone you love in Sylvia's memory would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400