EAST CHICAGO, IN - Sylvia Perez (nee Garnett), age 77, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

She is survived by six children: Debra (Jesse) Garcia, Denise (late, Ray) Ayala, Cynthia Perez, Norma (Jimmy) Laposi, Veronica (Joe) Recio and Joseph (Jennifer) Perez, III. Grandmother of ten and great grandmother of sixteen. Several siblings; nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents and two grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 Directly at St. Stanislaus Church, 808 W. 150th St., East Chicago at 6:00 p.m. A time of visitation with the family will be from 3:30 p.m. until the mass at 6:00 p.m. at the church.

For further information please call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at 219-844-1600 or visit us at www.bockenfunerals.com.

