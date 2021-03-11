Oct. 25, 1939 - Mar. 3, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Sylvia Jean Myers, 81, of Crown Point, IN and formerly Willow Springs, IL, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Crown Point, IN.

Sylvia was born on October 25, 1939, in Russellville, AL. She was the daughter of Geraldine and Rushton Orvell Webb.

Sylvia worked at Wayne Hummer and Co., for over 25 years and UPS for 20 years.

On September 20, 1958, Sylvia married her late husband Donald Myers. In Sylvia's free time she enjoyed watching golf, doing crossword puzzles, reading Danielle Steel books, and doing water aerobics with her friends at the local YMCA.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her father: Rushton Webb; her mother: Geraldine Webb; and her husband: Donald Myers. Those left to cherish her memories include her two brothers: Bill (Barbara) Webb and Sidney (Carol) Webb; her son: Christopher Myers; and her daughter: Jeri (David) Bryan; her six grandchildren: Zack (Katie) Bryan, Hanna Bryan, Rachael Bryan, Noah Bryan, Cameron Myers; and many nieces and nephews. Sylvia also left behind two loving cats: Delilah and Daisy, who will miss her dearly.