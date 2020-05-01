× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MUNSTER, IN - "Sometimes I just have to pinch myself" was one of the favorite sayings of Sylvia Lynn, who passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Jupiter, FL. She was 90 and frequently could not believe how fortunate she was. Sylvia was born to Solomon and Fannie Rabin on December 4, 1929 in Chicago, IL and raised in Waukegan, IL with her two beloved brothers Jerry and Alvin.

While attending college at the University of Illinois, she met the love of her life, Norman Lynn. They were married in 1950 and moved to Indiana where they had three children and built several successful companies together: Big 'n Little Shoes in Munster, IN; Harrison Ridge Square in Munster; and Red Tag Sales in Munster and Boca Raton, FL. They eventually moved to Florida full time and, at Norman's insistence, traveled the world including Israel, Russia, China, Ecuador, India, Fiji, Cambodia, Vietnam, Italy, Portugal, the Amazon, and the Galapagos Islands are some of the memorable ones.