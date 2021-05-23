SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Sylvia M. DeGraff (nee Van Someren) age 88, of South Holland, IL, went home to her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Beloved wife of Bernard DeGraff. Loving mom of Grace (Jerry) Singer, Wes (Cindy) DeGraff, Shirley DeGraff, David (Dawn) DeGraff, Glen DeGraff, and Wayne DeGraff. Cherished grandma of Kevin (Bethany) Singer, Kim Singer, Katie (Pat) Smith, Eric (Becca) DeGraff, Amanda DeGraff, Daniel (Christie) DeGraff, Robert (Rachel) DeGraff, and Rachael (Hayden) Heavrin. Proud great-grandma of Matthew, Rozie, Tyler, Wilhelmina, Sophia, Greta, Addison, Georgianna, Elizabeth, and Brooks. Dear sister of the late Franklin (late Marion) Van Someren. Kind aunt to several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Bernardus and Gertrude Van Someren, and by a great-granddaughter, Ellie DeGraff. Sylvia was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
Visitation Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS, DEYOUNG-VROEGH FUNERAL HOME, 649 E. 162nd Street, South Holland, IL. Funeral service Monday, May 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at First Christian Reformed Church, 16248 South Park Ave. South Holland, IL with Pastor Marvin Van Someren officiating. Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery – Lansing, IL. Memorial contributions to Illiana Christian High School or Village Woods are greatly appreciated. For further information, please call 708-333-7000 or visit our online guestbook on at www.SMITSFH.com