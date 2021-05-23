SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Sylvia M. DeGraff (nee Van Someren) age 88, of South Holland, IL, went home to her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Beloved wife of Bernard DeGraff. Loving mom of Grace (Jerry) Singer, Wes (Cindy) DeGraff, Shirley DeGraff, David (Dawn) DeGraff, Glen DeGraff, and Wayne DeGraff. Cherished grandma of Kevin (Bethany) Singer, Kim Singer, Katie (Pat) Smith, Eric (Becca) DeGraff, Amanda DeGraff, Daniel (Christie) DeGraff, Robert (Rachel) DeGraff, and Rachael (Hayden) Heavrin. Proud great-grandma of Matthew, Rozie, Tyler, Wilhelmina, Sophia, Greta, Addison, Georgianna, Elizabeth, and Brooks. Dear sister of the late Franklin (late Marion) Van Someren. Kind aunt to several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Bernardus and Gertrude Van Someren, and by a great-granddaughter, Ellie DeGraff. Sylvia was loved by many and will be deeply missed.