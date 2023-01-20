1941 - 2023

Sylvia Mae (Cengel) Komyatte is survived by her children: Paul Komyatte and Kelly Naylor; Deanna (Komyatte) and Bob Deering; Kristin (Komyatte) and Dan Sheehan; and Grandchildren: Bridget, Molly and Liam Komyatte; Robert (Abigael) and Caleb Deering; and Shannon, Jack (Fiance Lauren Leahy) and Danny Sheehan; and Great-Grandchildren: Aniyah and Vivian Deering; and her four siblings Irene (Cengel) and Don Pickett; John and Irene Cengel; Tina (Cengel) and Tom Kelly; and Mike Cengel.

Sylvia Mae Cengel was the first-born child to Anthony and Sophie (Garbinsky) Cengel on May 7, 1941 in East Hammond, the eldest child of five who often assisted in raising her siblings. She attended All Saints Grade School and put herself through Bishop Noll High School by playing the organ during mass to cover her tuition. We often heard stories of her days waiting tables at Maid Rite restaurant, our favorite one being when she accidentally spilled a full tray of cheeseburgers and shakes in the lap of a customer. Telling this tale, she most enjoyed sharing her relief that the patron was extremely forgiving and gracious about the whole incident. Sylvia valued this type of compassion and always sought to pay forward caring and appreciation to others, a goal she reached each day of her life, whether praying for neighbors or strangers through her church, assisting her immediate and extended family members, or serving her spiritual community through her extensive volunteer time at St. Thomas More Church in Muster, Indiana, the town where she and her family lived for many years.

Sylvia graduated in the top ten of her 1959 class at Bishop Noll High School. She dreamed of becoming a physician as a way of helping others in need and sharing her kindheartedness with humanity. She realized her dream of working in the medical field by attending Nurses Training at St. Catherine's Hospital and graduating top in her class with her RN Degree. She worked as a hospital night nurse early in her career, and then, having the opportunity, chose to commit years of her time to raising her three children well.

She met her beloved husband Richard Peter Komyatte in May of 1959 and a three-year courtship resulted in their August 1962 wedding which began 59 years of commitment to one another under God. Sylvia was a forward-thinking, strong woman who refused to accept patriarchal ideas of marriage, teaching her family the value of equality and women's independence, yet her beliefs were always deeply rooted in her Catholic faith. She devoted much of her energy in life to teaching her children moral and ethical values, how to show kindness, and to use their education and abilities to improve the lives of others and the world. In addition, she supported and empowered Rich to grow a successful law practice.

In 1984, she was thrilled to be able to return to academia to complete a full bachelor's degree from St. Francis University in 1986 and then a Master's degree in Pastoral Counseling from Loyola University in 1989, which she completed at age 48, after being a very successful mother and local community member.

Sylvia's main professional career was deeply entrenched in the mission of Hospice of the Calumet Area. She wore many hats in the organization, having been one of the first volunteer staff members and serving as a nurse and patient companion in the early ’80s. When the agency was striving to become Medicare certified in 1985, Sylvia stepped forward to become the Volunteer Chaplain to fulfill the need for a spiritual care component in the hospice program. Following that role, she also worked as Volunteer Coordinator. Her final position with Hospice was as a pastoral care provider. She spent countless giving hours working through patient's spiritual concerns at the end of people's lives. Her special brand of tenderness conveyed compassion to hundreds of area families. The ministry of presence is the primary role of the spiritual care worker and Sylvia exemplified the ability to "be present" with all human beings in whatever space she found them. Her kindness and understanding have always been a model of exceptional empathy and sensitive care. Her Hospice work spanned decades and continues to touch hearts today. Rich often described Sylvia in her community work role as "an angel." All the family agrees that she was an angel here on earth during her life, and is no doubt an angel in Heaven at this moment.

Sylvia loved spending time with her family, children, and grandchildren especially in their Munster backyard pool where she taught her kids to swim and worked out in for many years. She spent memorable days with her family enjoying Lake Michigan at the beach in Michigan City, swimming, sunning, playing, eating ice cream, laughing, and watching sunsets. As the sun sets on her life, we are comforted in knowing she is reunited with Rich, and her parents, in the paradise of heaven.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Hospice of the Calumet Area.