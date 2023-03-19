VALPARAISO, IN - Sylvia Mae Loftis, 80, of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023. She was born July 13, 1942, in Sissonville, WV to Ashby and Lola (Burton) Stowers, and graduated from Duval High School in Griffithsville, WV. Sylvia was an Aquatics Director with the Valparaiso YMCA for over 20 years, specializing in the arthritis aquatic program. Her class became close friends and a strong support group to one another, and they would enjoy going to lunch together after exercising. She was also a dedicated member of Bethel Church in Crown Point since 1984. Sylvia had a way with people and made everyone feel special. She was fond of sending cards and letters of encouragement to everyone. If you ran into Sylvia, it was likely that she had a special gift and a kind word for you. Her collections of cardinals and old Studebaker trucks adorned Sylvia's home and brought her great joy. Sylvia's unconditional love, caring nature, and attentive, listening ear endeared her to anyone she met. She touched countless lives while she was here, and her legacy will live on through her family and friends. Sylvia will be dearly missed by all who knew her.