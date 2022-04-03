HAMMOND, IN - Sylvia R. Castillo, age 79, of Hammond, IN formerly of East Chicago, was called by the Lord while surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

She is survived by her loving children: Trine Castillo, Christopher Castillo, Michael (Amy) Castillo and Juanita (Gilbert) Medina; precious grandchildren: Natalie (Joseph), Nina (Mauricio), Anna and Trine; great-grandchildren: Christian, Emmett and Emerson; dear sisters: Gloria Flores, Rebecca (late, Ed) Clarkson and Ramona (late, Oscar) Guerrero; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Trine, Jr; siblings: Bertha Rodriguez, Yolanda (late, Rudy) Torres, Rosie Espinoza and Michael (late, Robin) Rodriguez.

Sylvia attended E.C. Washington High School. She retired from Inland Steel with 24 years of service. She was a devoted member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. She was a member of the Our Lady of Guadalupe Club and the Lions Club. Sylvia had a passion cooking for her family and loved spending time with her family and her beloved pets.

A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 4:00 PM–8:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 DIRECTLY AT Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 7132 Arizona Ave., Hammond, IN 46323. Sylvia will lie-in-state from 9:30 AM until time of service. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church.