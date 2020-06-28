Sylvia Troy

BEVERLY SHORES - Sylvia was born to Hyman and Fannie Cranberg in New York City where she lived until 1948. She and her husband, Dr. Jack Troy, came to Indiana, living first in Whiting, then Munster, then Beverly Shores. While raising her children in Munster, she became active in the League of Women Voters and then discovered the Indiana Dunes which became her lifelong passion. She served as President of the Save the Dunes Council for ten years and was instrumental in the creation of the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore which just recently received the designation of Indiana Dunes National Park. Sylvia worked tirelessly to protect the dunes and to save much of its land from being destroyed, and thus added to the Park. She was an avid nature-lover and environmentalist her whole life. She traveled much of the world with her husband Jack, and later after his death, with companion Wally Rindskopf and later on, Frank Anet.