 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sylvia V. Richardson (nee Golkowski)

Sylvia V. Richardson (nee Golkowski)

Sylvia V. Richardson (nee Golkowski)

CROWN POINT, IN - Sylvia V. Richardson (nee Golkowski), age 101, of Crown Point, IN, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 12, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Sylvia is survived by her children: Joan (Lee) Nuzzo, Kathleen (Jim) Jaeger, Don (Beth) Richardson, Marcia (Bruce) Kyle; grandchildren: Tina, Diane, James, Denise, Daniel, Andrew and Larry; 11 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Richardson; parents: Casimer and Julia Golkowski; six brothers; and six sisters.

Sylvia was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and the Altar and Rosary Society. She belonged to Heritage Quilt and volunteered at St. Anthony's Hospital since 1996. Sylvia was a breast cancer survivor. She was very active at the Civic Center; playing cards and Bingo.

Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 DIRECTLY at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN 46307.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at St. Mary Catholic Church with Fr. Kevin Huber officiating. Interment to follow Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Sylvia's name to the Altar & Rosary Society.

Visit Sylvia's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban enter Afghan capital Kabul

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts