CROWN POINT, IN - Sylvia V. Richardson (nee Golkowski), age 101, of Crown Point, IN, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 12, 2021 surrounded by her family.
Sylvia is survived by her children: Joan (Lee) Nuzzo, Kathleen (Jim) Jaeger, Don (Beth) Richardson, Marcia (Bruce) Kyle; grandchildren: Tina, Diane, James, Denise, Daniel, Andrew and Larry; 11 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Richardson; parents: Casimer and Julia Golkowski; six brothers; and six sisters.
Sylvia was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and the Altar and Rosary Society. She belonged to Heritage Quilt and volunteered at St. Anthony's Hospital since 1996. Sylvia was a breast cancer survivor. She was very active at the Civic Center; playing cards and Bingo.
Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 DIRECTLY at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN 46307.
A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at St. Mary Catholic Church with Fr. Kevin Huber officiating. Interment to follow Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Sylvia's name to the Altar & Rosary Society.