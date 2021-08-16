CROWN POINT, IN - Sylvia V. Richardson (nee Golkowski), age 101, of Crown Point, IN, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 12, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Sylvia is survived by her children: Joan (Lee) Nuzzo, Kathleen (Jim) Jaeger, Don (Beth) Richardson, Marcia (Bruce) Kyle; grandchildren: Tina, Diane, James, Denise, Daniel, Andrew and Larry; 11 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Richardson; parents: Casimer and Julia Golkowski; six brothers; and six sisters.

Sylvia was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and the Altar and Rosary Society. She belonged to Heritage Quilt and volunteered at St. Anthony's Hospital since 1996. Sylvia was a breast cancer survivor. She was very active at the Civic Center; playing cards and Bingo.

Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 DIRECTLY at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN 46307.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at St. Mary Catholic Church with Fr. Kevin Huber officiating. Interment to follow Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.