LAKE STATION, IN - Sylvia Zomber Tokach, age 85, of Lake Station passed away peacefully Saturday, April 23, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at Northwest Health-Porter, Valparaiso, IN. Sylvia had been a Lake Station resident since 1966 and longtime member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Lector, Eucharistic Minister, Altar and Rosary Sodality and St. Francis Xavier Seniors. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Margaret Zomber. Sylvia is survived by her husband, Joseph Tokach of Lake Station; two sons: Scott Tokach of Crown Point, Stacey (Kim) Tokach of Fishers, IN; two granddaughters: Lauren and Erin Tokach; two step grandsons: Blake and Tyler Schaus; step granddaughter, Madison Schaus; and many cherished cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

She retired after 20 years of service with St. Francis Xavier Catholic School as a teacher and secretary. She enjoyed time spent with family, bowling, arts and crafts, and volunteering for St. Francis Xavier Church and the Lake Station community as she touched many lives. She was most proud of her 65 years of marriage to Joseph Tokach and her two sons, Scott and Stacey Tokach.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Sylvia Tokach's name be made for Mass intentions or to the Altar and Rosary Sodality.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 28, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2447 Putnam Street, Lake Station with Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10:30 a.m. and Father Roque Meraz celebrating the Mass. Mrs. Tokach will be at the church for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.