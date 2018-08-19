CROWN POINT, IN - T. E. Page was his formal title but his family and friends called him Tracy. Tracy was born January 14, 1954 in Stuttgart Germany, as his father was in the Army and assigned there. He was reared in Highland Park, IL, and attended Highland Park High School and then the University of Illinois- Champaign. He received his Doctor of Jurisprudence from Indiana University Bloomington. He honored to attend Oxford University.
Tracy started his career as a Prosecutor in Lake County, IN. Afterwards he became a Magistrate of the Lake Superior Court, and continued in that role from October 1984 to December 2000. For many years he was a valued employee of the law firm Cohen and Thiros. Tracy went on to become a Senior Judge and was very proud to serve in that capacity. Tracy also spent time in Reno, NV as a teacher at the National Judicial College. He also continued to serve as a part-time judge through the state's Senior Judges Program.
Tracy also worked for the Lake County public defender's office and had put in his letter of retirement Tuesday, said Marce Gonzalez Jr., chief public defender. He was expected to leave the office by the end of the month, as he had planned to spend more time working as a senior judge and teacher.
Tracy had served as president of the Association of Indiana Magistrates, treasurer of the Lake County Bar Association, vice president of the Calumet Council of the Boy Scouts of America and president of the South Lake County Bar Association.
Tracy was an Eagle Scout, earning every merit badge available; the Silver Beaver, and an Honor Vigil in the Order of the Arrow.
In his later years he took an avid interest in the Freemasons and was raised to the degree of a Master Mason May 27, 2015. In the Scottish Rite Valley of South Bend he was a High Priest of Jerusalem. At the time of his death, was the Worshipful Master of the M.L. McClellandMasonic Lodge #357 in Hobart, IN.
Tracy was an extrovert who loved to travel and meet new people. He had the ability to talk to anyone and know them within minutes. Tracy was an 'IndyCar' enthusiast, and an avid bird watcher who found joy sitting on his porch enjoying his feathered friends.
He is survived by his partner: Kevin Swanson; two brothers: Paul (Sally), Chuck (Diane); one sister: Patti; as well as six nieces and nephews; nine great nieces and nephews; his lifetime friends: the Horan Family; and countless friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to The Scottish Rite Dyslexic Centers or The Shriner's Children Hospitals.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, August 24, 2018 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Avenue, Crown Point, IN from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at the M.L. McClelland Masonic Lodge #357, 219 Center St., Hobart, IN 46342 at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude at the Lodge.
Sign Tracy's online guestbook