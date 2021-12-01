EAST CHICAGO, IN — Taaja Shontoi Jackson, 28, of East Chicago, IN, passed away Monday, November 28, 2021, at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, IN.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main St. East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. Dr. Eric L. Boone, Sr. officiating. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.