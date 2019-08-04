{{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND, IN - Taddian Davis (nee Estill), age 82, of Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Taddian is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Charles; daughter, Sarah (Ian) Kern; brother, Jack (Joyce) Estill; numerous nieces and nephews; and good friends, Bob (Nancy) Denny and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, and three brothers.

Taddian was a 1957 graduate of Hammond Tech. She was a member of Church of Christ in Griffith. She enjoyed music, reading and caring for her many dogs throughout the years.

Funeral services will be TUESDAY, August 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., (corner of Main & Kennedy) Schererville, IN with Pastor Edward L. Griffin officiating. She will be laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond. Friends may visit with the family on TUESDAY morning at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until time of service.

