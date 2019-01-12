VALPARASIO, IN – Tamara Lee Hall, age 70, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2019. Tamara is survived by her children Scott and Ruth, husband Richard, sisters Diane and Debbie, and many cherished family and friends. She is preceded in death by her sister Gail and parents Thomas and Marie. Tamara was born on September 1, 1948 . She graduated from IUN with both Bachelors and Masters degrees in Education. She described herself as a “Christian, Wife, Mother, Sister, Friend, Reader, Gardener and was working on thinking of more. Her passions and interests were pursued throughout her life as a Master Gardner in the NWI Hosta Society and local Garden Clubs; through Portage Live Entertainment; Red Hat Society; Friend of the Dunes; and serving as a “Safety Net” to many. Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday on January 12, 2019at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 753 N. Calumet Avenue, Valparaiso IN 46383. Memorials may be made to VNA Foundation Hospice program www.vnanwi.org/donate.