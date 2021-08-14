Tamara "Tami" L. Lolkema
DEMOTTE, IN - Tamara "Tami" L. Lolkema, at age 53 yrs. old passed peacefully with her family surrounding her. She was born on August 7, 1968, to Edward and Greta (nee Otto) Massow. She was an independent sales representative for Scentsy. Tami will always be remembered as a loving, compassionate, caring woman who loved her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Olivia Lolkema; father, Edward Massow; fiance, Alex Pellegrino Jr; sister, Sharri (Keith) Grise; nieces Hannah and Michelle Grise, Tonja Coran, and Fran Goad; nephews, Chrisjon and William Coran and Ian Grise; fur babies, Lilly, Mr. Nibbles, Neil and Lucky; many other loving family members and friends.
Tami was preceded in death by her mother, Greta Massow.
A funeral service will be conducted Monday, August 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN, with Pastor Gary Nagy officiating. Burial at Calumet Cemetery in Merrillville. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 15, 2021, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. also at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel.
