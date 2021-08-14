DEMOTTE, IN - Tamara "Tami" L. Lolkema, at age 53 yrs. old passed peacefully with her family surrounding her. She was born on August 7, 1968, to Edward and Greta (nee Otto) Massow. She was an independent sales representative for Scentsy. Tami will always be remembered as a loving, compassionate, caring woman who loved her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Olivia Lolkema; father, Edward Massow; fiance, Alex Pellegrino Jr; sister, Sharri (Keith) Grise; nieces Hannah and Michelle Grise, Tonja Coran, and Fran Goad; nephews, Chrisjon and William Coran and Ian Grise; fur babies, Lilly, Mr. Nibbles, Neil and Lucky; many other loving family members and friends.