Tamera Kay Gumkowski

Tammy lived a full life as a wonderful mother and grandmother and employee at Toys"R"Us. Tammy loved to bake for her family, especially on the holidays when she could show her creativity making cakes, cookies, and especially gingerbread men with the kids. She was a skilled quilter with all the credit given to her mother, Kathryn, who taught her all that she knew. Tammy spent lots of time with her mother enjoying sewing and creating new crafts. Chances are if you saw Tammy, she had a baby or a child in her arms because she absolutely cherished them. She raised her children with love and devotion in Lansing with her husband, Jeff. Tammy was very opinionated and outspoken which fueled her need to partake in political banter on Facebook voicing her opinions of making the world a better place. You will remain unforgettable.