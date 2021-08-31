Tamra "Tami" Bottomlee

Tami met Bob Herron, the love of her life, in high school and have been in love and together ever since. She graduated from Crown Point High School in 1977. She attended Purdue University Calumet in Hammond, IN, receiving a Bachelors of Arts Degree in early child development. She continued her education, attending Erikson Institute in Chicago, receiving her Master's Degree in education. She worked for several years in early child development holding several positions with LCEOC, Head start, and University of Chicago. When she accepted the position as director of Charlotte R. Riley Child Center at Purdue University Calumet in Hammond, IN, she knew it was the position that was made for her. She was also an instructor of a curriculum course in early child development. Tami loved working with all the wonderful children, teachers, support staff, and students at the Riley Center. Her career came to an abrupt stop when the center was closed in 2017. Tami was the matriarch of her family. She took over the responsibilities of supporting and caring for her siblings after the sudden passing of their mother in 1983 while working and attending college full time. Tami was such a strong, caring, and loving fiance, sister, and friend. Many have been impacted by her kind and loving heart, and she will truly be missed.