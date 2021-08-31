June 15, 1959 - Aug. 25, 2021
CEDAR LAKE, IN - Tamra "Tami" Bottomlee, age 62, of Cedar Lake, IN passed away suddenly on August 25, 2021. She is survived by her fiance Robert "Bob" Herron of 46 years; brothers: Thomas (Wendy) Bottomlee, Troy (Donnie) Bottomlee; sisters: Terry Bottomlee, Trina (Thomas J.) Breeden; nephews: Bradley Bottomlee, Zachary Breeden, James Herron Jr. and Jacob Herron; niece, Jane Breeden; and extended family Jim (Donna) Herron. Preceding her in death are her parents Juanita "Jane" Bielewicz-Bottomlee-Reder and Chester Monroe Bottomlee.
Tami met Bob Herron, the love of her life, in high school and have been in love and together ever since. She graduated from Crown Point High School in 1977. She attended Purdue University Calumet in Hammond, IN, receiving a Bachelors of Arts Degree in early child development. She continued her education, attending Erikson Institute in Chicago, receiving her Master's Degree in education. She worked for several years in early child development holding several positions with LCEOC, Head start, and University of Chicago. When she accepted the position as director of Charlotte R. Riley Child Center at Purdue University Calumet in Hammond, IN, she knew it was the position that was made for her. She was also an instructor of a curriculum course in early child development. Tami loved working with all the wonderful children, teachers, support staff, and students at the Riley Center. Her career came to an abrupt stop when the center was closed in 2017. Tami was the matriarch of her family. She took over the responsibilities of supporting and caring for her siblings after the sudden passing of their mother in 1983 while working and attending college full time. Tami was such a strong, caring, and loving fiance, sister, and friend. Many have been impacted by her kind and loving heart, and she will truly be missed.
Visitation will be held at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd), Highland, IN 46322 on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with the funeral service following immediately at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crown Point, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Heart Association.
