DYER, IN — Tanda M.D. Kitchens (nee Patterson), age 44, of Dyer, IN, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021. Beloved wife of John Kitchens. Loving daughter of Judy and the late Windell Patterson Sr. Step-mother of Kyle Kitchens. Dear sister of Tara (Joe) Angelini, Teresa Patterson, and Windell Patterson Jr. Aunt of Emma Angelini and soon to be born nephews, Nathan and Bubba Jay. Tanda was a nurse at Franciscan Alliance for 27 years. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.