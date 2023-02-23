Dec. 24, 1974 – Feb. 20, 2023

With tremendous sadness we announce the passing of Tanya Leigh Lubeznik of Valparaiso, Indiana on February 20, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois, following a brief illness.

Our beloved Tanya, lovingly referred to as "T", was born to parents Rodney and Lynn on December 24, 1974 in Michigan City, Indiana.

Tanya attended Edgewood Elementary school in Michigan City, Indiana, Capshaw Jr. High & Capital High in Santa Fe, New Mexico and attended college at Purdue University North Central in Westville, Indiana.

Tanya gave freely of her time and love. Family and friends had the gift of Tanya's comforting words of wisdom, brilliant advice, witty humor, creative life hacks, and unwavering support. She was a bright, guiding light to many.

Tanya was a devoted humanitarian and passionate supporter of Ronald McDonald House Charities. She spent much of her career with the Ronald McDonald House at University of Chicago Comer's Children's Hospital, as well as volunteering countless hours facilitating events to benefit families in need. She was a dedicated advocate of children in the Michigan City area, co-founding ABC, an anti-bullying coalition that provided awareness and education to local schools.

Tanya is survived by her father Rod (Susan) Lubeznik; sister Nadia (Rob) Lubeznik-Warner; brothers: Jack Lubeznik and Ethan Lubeznik; nephew, Howie Lubeznik-Warner; and niece Lynn Lubeznik-Warner, former spouse and friend Matt Wroblewski, and children Hunter and Walker Wroblewski. Uncles Glenn (Kathleen) Lubeznik, Todd R. (Amy) Kennedy, and Mark (Valerie) Kennedy. Cousins Sam (Erika) Lubeznik, Jesse (DuShawn) Tunstall, Stephanie Doyle, Todd P. Kennedy, Adriane (Wilson) Hardy, Monica Kennedy, Gretchen (Brett) Helgeson, Kurt (Kari) Eisele, and Caleb Lubeznik.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lynn Kennedy Llewellyn, grandparents Jack and Shirley Lubeznik, Jack and Wilma Kennedy; and cousin Brian Kennedy.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at Sinai Temple, 2800 Franklin Street in Michigan City, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Tanya by sending donations to:

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana www.rmhccni.org

211 East Grand Avenue Chicago, IL 60611