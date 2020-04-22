× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tara Woodruff-Matthews

HAMMOND, IN - Tara Woodruff-Matthews age 34 of Hammond passed away on April 17, 2020 at her home. Born on September 4, 1985 in Valparaiso, IN to Richard Woodruff and Vicki Covaciu.

Tara enjoyed riding motorcycles, bonfires, music, amusement parks, Chicago Bears football, and spending time with her family and friends. Tara had a great sense of humor, she could make anyone smile, she had an appetite bigger than the football team, and would do anything to make people happy. She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents.

Survived by mother, Vicki Covaciu (Wayne Thomas); son and her heart, Shane; siblings, Brandi (Patrick) Dillion, Shane Woodruff, Rikki (Matt) Bailey, Dylan Woodruff; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Tara's life will be held at a later date. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. To sign the online guestbook or light a candle in Tara's memory please visit www.frazierfuneralhome.net.