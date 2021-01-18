HEBRON, IN - Tara Zaharias (nee Hiersche), age 59, of Hebron, IN passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021 at home after a courageous battle with cancer.

Tara is survived by her loving husband, Michael Zaharias; children: Barbara Herndon, Craig Herndon, Christopher (Natalie) Lowery, Katie Lowery, Chelsea Monti, Michael (Tyler) Zaharias and Constance (Damian) Wilmoth; special niece, Symmony (Tommy) Hightower; many loving grandchildren; mother, Beth Hiersche; brother, David Hiersche; sister, Bonnie Hiersche; step-sister and brothers: Lauri Smith, Scott Parish and Todd Parish; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Dick Hiersche.

Tara worked as a nurse at Wittenberg Village in Crown Point with 18 years of service, and was a member of the Teamsters Union, Local 142.

Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES in Hebron, IN. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

