Taylor B. Renehan
May 19, 1990 — Sept. 14, 2021
Taylor passed away on September 14, 2021 at the age of 31. She was a graduate of Merrillville High School, Class of 2008. After graduation she moved to Florida and attended dental assistant school. She enjoyed spending time at the beach with her friends and after having children she shared her love of the beach with them. She was preceded in death by her father, Jerome H. Renehan III.
Taylor is survived by her parents Deborah and Justin Bennett of Lowell; Jeff and Amy Snemis of Merrillville; sister Baylee Snemis; step-brother Dru Carrigan; her children: Chase and Brody Austin and Aspen and Delilah Suttner; her grandparents Barb and Jim Smith; aunt Michelle Taylor; uncle John and aunt Denise Renehan; aunt Stacey Shell and Teri Blalock both of California; many other cousins and great friends.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the children's Indiana 529 College fund at:https://digital.fidelity.com/prgw/digital/familygifting//mlgLandingPage?uuid=30317a024a664cb2bc4c1b55f90c45ab&ccsource=LK529NH