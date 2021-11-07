HAMMOND, IN - Ted C. Wantroba, age 96, passed away peacefully November 2, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife Marie; daughters: Marilyn (Michael) Dolder, Janine (James) Eder, Lynn (Michael) Mason, Eileen (Steve) Kwolek; son: Chris (Delores) Wantroba; three granddaughters, eleven grandsons, two great granddaughters, ten great-grandsons, and one great great granddaughter. Preceded in death by parents: John and Rose Wantroba; sisters: Catherine, Mary, Helen, Sr. M. Edwin (O.S.F.); brothers: Andrew, Frank, and Louis.

Ted was employed by Blaw-Knox for 35 years. He was an avid golfer, golfing on the Blaw-Knox league until his retirement, where he made 4 holes in one.Friends may visit with the family on Monday, November 8, 2021 from 3:00–7:00 PM at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 10:00 AM at St John Bosco Church, 7113 Columbia Ave., Hammond, IN internment immediately after at Holy Cross Cemetery 801 Michigan City Rd., Calumet City, IL. www.burnskish.com