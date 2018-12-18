HOBART, IN - Ted Hilburger, age 75, of Hobart, passed away December 16, 2018. He was an avid golfer and member of Indian Ridge Golf course.
Ted is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary; children, Maria (Ron) Ippolito, Ted (Lois) Hilburger, Jr; grandchildren, Steven, Stephanie, Staci Ippolito; great grandchildren, Jayden and Payne; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, Pastor Charles Strietelmeier officiating. Friends may visit with Ted's family from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at BURNS (HOBART). www.burnsfuneral.com