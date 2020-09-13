× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO, IN - Ted (Theodore) W. Schroeder passed away Thursday, September 10th after his third and final battle with cancer.

Ted was born September 3, 1968 to Sharon and Theodore D. Schroeder in Hobart, Indiana where he grew up with his three siblings.

Ted worked as a Bartender for 18+ years at Lakers Food and Spirits in Hamilton, IN. He loved his customers and cherished many of them as lifelong friends. Ted was a former laborer at The Auburn Foundry for 8 years and also owned a Lawn Care business for many years. Besides working hard, and battling cancer and other illnesses, Ted also took great care of his family and was the ultimate friend. Ted's children and grandchildren were the center of his universe, he was always so proud of their accomplishments.

Ted enjoyed spending time with family and friends in his garage, fishing, playing pool, and watching Hobart Brickies football. Ted also loved watching his children and grandchildren participate in sports, whether it was college football or T-ball games, he was always their number one fan.