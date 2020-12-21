CROWN POINT, IN - Ted Wells Jr, age 35, of Crown Point, IN, passed away suddenly on Sunday, December 13, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Jane (Keough) Wells; brothers: Todd (Kaitlin) Wells and Tyler Wells; nephews: Cason and Camden Wells; Loving aunts and uncles, and many Wells and Keough cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Ted Wells Sr; uncle, Tim Wells; grandparents: Don and Ruth Wells, Jim and Jackie Keough.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave, St John, IN with cremation to follow.

Ted was a faithful son and loyal brother, deeply loved by his family and friends. Ted graduated from Crown Point HS in 2004 and earned his Associates in Criminal Justice from Indiana University Northwest. He volunteered many years on the Crown Point Civil Defense, coached alongside his Dad and brother, Todd, at the Crown Point Jr Bulldogs, and enjoyed many laughs with friends on the “Square” of Crown Point. Ted loved others unconditionally, and enjoyed evenings with his German Shepherd, Bear. He was a first-rate worker and avid Cubs fan. After joining Sheet Metal Local #20, same as his late Dad, he earned his way to Journeyman with the brothers of Area Sheet Metal; and watched the Cubs win the World Series with his beloved Grandpa.