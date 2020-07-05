HOBART, IN - Teddy J. Fenyves, age 74, of Hobart, passed away suddenly March 19, 2020, with his daughters by his side. He was a 1965 graduate of E.C. Washington, a Vietnam veteran, who was a Purple Heart recipient and was most proud of his combat infantry badge. Teddy was retired from Inland Steel, and always attended the 25 year picnic. His second home was Chicago Health and Fitness in Hobart. Teddy was an avid walker, biker, and marathon runner and loved his Wednesday breakfast with the "Harbor Boys". He will be greatly missed.