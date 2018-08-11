ROSELAWN, IN - Teddy Ray Thomas, age 78, of Roselawn, IN passed away August 7, 2018. He was born on April 16th, 1940 in Tietersville, KY to the late John and Ruby (Blair) Thomas. Ted married the love of his life, Judith Lynn Moyer, on July 18th, 1964. They spent 54 wonderful years together.
Ted was a member of the U.S. Army. He retired from U.S. Steel after 34 years of service. Ted's hobbies included golf, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. He was an avid Kentucky Wildcats fan. Ted was blessed with a great sense of humor and the ability to tell a wonderful story. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him.
Ted is survived by his loving wife: Judy, along with two daughters: Rhonda Thomas and Rochelle (Bryce) Pierson; two grandsons: Jacob and Nicholas Epperson and their father, Ted Epperson. Surviving siblings are sisters: Betty Lindholm, Margaret Broderick, Mary (Chuck) McCarthy, Martha (Norman) Bridegroom, Rosalind (Steven) Rabits and brother: Roy Lee Parker (Chandra Jones), sister-in-law: Patty Thomas, as well as, countless loving friends and family members. Ted is preceded in death by his stepfather; Roy Parker, and two brothers; Glen and Harry Thomas.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 13, 2018 at BOERSMA FUNERAL HOME 90 East Grove St., Wheatfield, Indiana. Services for Teddy will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Marvin Slagle officiating. Military Graveside Rites will follow at Roselawn Cemetery were Teddy Ray will be laid to rest.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Roselawn United Methodist Church in Ted's loving memory.