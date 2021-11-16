ROSELAWN, IN - Teddy "Ted" Paprstein, 76, of Roselawn, IN, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021. He is survived by his children: Sandi (Jeffrey) Salamone, Susan (Brent) Doctor, Mike (Heather); grandchildren: Tyler, Samantha, Allie, Julia, Henry, Mike (Colleen), Olivia, Ian; great grandson, AJ; his beloved cats, Piper and Pepper; brother, Stan (Rose); numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Stan and Doris; siblings: Charles and Carole.

During his career, Ted labored as a Caterpillar mechanic at Hardings, Inc. located in Lowell, IN and Howell Tractor in Gary, IN. He spent countless hours in his garage tinkering with anything mechanical. In retirement, he enjoyed woodworking and remodeling his home. He had a passion for drawing and "doodling" and would spend many nights entertaining his children with his talents when they were younger. His greatest love (next to his family) was his kitties. He was known for his sense of humor, love, and kindness. He knew no strangers and will be greatly missed.