SCHERERVILLE, IN/FORMERLY OF HOMEWOOD, IL - Tekla "Thea" Antina Ausema (nee Kap), age 82, of Schererville, IN, was called to her heavenly home on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Thea was a Jesus follower, an encourager, and one devoted to her family, praying for her kids and grandkids every morning. She focused her life on caring for people through her gift of hospitality and out of her love of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents: Geert and Martina Kap; her husband, Howard Ausema; and her grandson, Brandt Ausema. She will be lovingly remembered by her children: David Ausema (Ruth), Susan (Ausema) VanPoolen (Steve); grandchildren: Kathryn, Pieter (Faith), and Caroline Ausema and Eliza and Lola VanPoolen; siblings: Hilda (Kap) Kuiken and Menzo Kap; and many loving siblings-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, and good friends.