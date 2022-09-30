SCHERERVILLE, IN/FORMERLY OF HOMEWOOD, IL - Tekla "Thea" Antina Ausema (nee Kap), age 82, of Schererville, IN, was called to her heavenly home on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Thea was a Jesus follower, an encourager, and one devoted to her family, praying for her kids and grandkids every morning. She focused her life on caring for people through her gift of hospitality and out of her love of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents: Geert and Martina Kap; her husband, Howard Ausema; and her grandson, Brandt Ausema. She will be lovingly remembered by her children: David Ausema (Ruth), Susan (Ausema) VanPoolen (Steve); grandchildren: Kathryn, Pieter (Faith), and Caroline Ausema and Eliza and Lola VanPoolen; siblings: Hilda (Kap) Kuiken and Menzo Kap; and many loving siblings-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, and good friends.
Relatives and friends may visit the family Saturday, October 1st, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. at Living Springs Community Church, 19051 S Halsted St, Glenwood, IL 60425. A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 1st, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Living Springs, with Pastor Jason Perry officiating. Interment Fairmount Willow Hills Cemetery – Willow Springs, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be given to either Elim Christian Ministries https://www.elimcs.org/donate/or Living Springs Community Church https://livingspringscc.org/give. Arrangements entrusted to SMITS FUNERAL HOME - Dyer, IN. For more information please call 219-322-7300 or sign the online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com