Tena (Mattena) Sarros

DYER, IN — Tena (Mattena) Sarros, age 101, of Dyer, passed away peacefully Monday, October 11, 2021 at home with her niece Cassandra King and great-niece Dana King.

Tena is preceded in death by her parents Spyros and Alexandria and siblings Katherine (late Charlies) Oltz, Sophie (late Thomas) Chintis, George (late Marlene) Sarros and John Sarros and two nephews. She is survived by her sister-in-law Betty (late John) Sarros; and 17 nieces and nephews.

Tena had an active and wonderful life with family and friends. Tena worked as a secretary for the Navy during WWII in both the Pulman area of Chicago and Seattle, WA. After the war, she joined IBM as a secretary and retired in 1985. Tena loved to travel the world both before and after retirement. She especially loved Greece which she visited three times. Tena enjoyed her retirement playing golf and bridge with friends and wintering in Florida for over 10 years.