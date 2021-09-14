Terence Budrick

Sept. 19, 1937 - Sept. 7, 2021

THE PINES, IN - Terence Budrick, 83, The Pines, Michigan City, IN, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 2:06 am in Franciscan Health - Michigan City.

Private services will be conducted. Private burial will take place in Mount Greenwood Cemetery, Chicago, IL. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, IN.

He was born September 19, 1937 in Chicago, IL to the late Joseph and Mary (Szitasy) Budrick. On December 27, 1970 in Hammond, IN he married Janice Skurka who lives in The Pines, IN.

Surviving are three sons: Phillip, Matthew and Jeremy Budrick, all of The Pines, IN; and several cousins.

Terence retired from quality assurance department at ArcelorMittal and was U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam Era. He enjoyed classical music, history and keeping up with current affairs.

Contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our web site at www.otthaverstock.com.