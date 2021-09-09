June 6, 1954 - Sep. 3,2021

HIGHLAND, IN - Terence Ted Topor age 67, formerly of Highland, IN passed away on Friday, September 3, at Aspirus Iron River Hospital in Michigan.

Terry was born to Ted and Geraldine Topor in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri on June 6, 1954.

He graduated Highland High School in 1972, and also attended Vincennes and Calumet College. He had a tremendous love for Langel's Pizza and the Michigan Wolverines Football. Terry also loved to play the guitar and sing, and liked to make those around him laugh.

He is survived by his daughter Melissa (Brad) Huffman, of Hobart, IN. Brothers: Larry Topor of Cape Corral, FL, Scott (Debbie) Topor of Homer Glen, IL, and Michael (Melissa) Topor of Chesterton, IN.

Also survived by grandchildren: Tony, Ava, and Gracie, along with various aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents as well as paternal and maternal grandparents.

Terry will be missed by his family and all that knew him.