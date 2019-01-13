HOBART, IN - Teresa Coleman (nee Sosa), age 68, of Hobart, passed away Saturday, December 22, 2018. She was born in Gary, IN on January 15, 1950 to the late Vincent and Rita (nee Flores) Sosa. Teresa worked for the Gary, IN and Williamsburg, Virginia Police Departments as a dispatcher and also with the Lake County Parks Department until she retired. She enjoyed crafts and line dancing and was a motorcycle enthusiast. She will be remembered as a loving sister, aunt, and friend.
Teresa is survived by her brothers, Manuel Fonseca, Victor 'Cheno' Aguilar, Thomas (Margaret) Aguilar, Robert (Barbara) Sosa, Rudolph Sosa, Harry (Elena) Sosa; sisters, Stella (Carl) Sosa-Brown, Victoria (George Sioson) Mayol; brother in law, Dennis Gately; sisters in law, Pat Sosa, Penny Sosa; step daughters, Rene (James) Taillon, Jamie Smith and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Coleman; fiancé, James Mason; brothers, Richard Sosa, Ralph Sosa; sisters, Jenny Lopez, Rachel (Bill) Roop; sister in law, Louise Sosa and her parents.
Memorial contributions, in Teresa's honor, may be made to Great Lakes Hospice.
A memorial service for Teresa will take place Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME - WINFIELD CHAPEL, 10909 Randolph St. Winfield/Crown Point, IN 46307. She will be laid to rest at Mosier Cemetery in Valparaiso. Memorial visitation will take place at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.