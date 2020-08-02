× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NAPERVILLE, IL - Teresa Ellen (Polizzotto) Flucus, age 86, of Naperville, IL. passed away on July 19, 2020, following a courageous battle with Parkinson Disease. Teresa was born in Gary, IN to Joseph and Margaret (Buscemi) Polizzotto on July 13, 1934.

She attended St. Mark's Grade School and graduated from Lew Wallace HS in 1952. In addition to being a homemaker, Teresa worked for the Anderson Company and for US Steel as a production planner, retiring in 1999 after 33 years of service.

She was active in the Sigma Upsilon Alpha Pi Sorority and a lifelong member of St Mark's Catholic Church in Glen Park, IN where she married Nicholas Flucus on October 20, 1956. Teresa was proud of her Sicilian heritage, was hard-working, mentally strong, generous and devoted to her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and numerous aunts and uncles. Teresa is survived by her husband, Nick; daughters: Teri Pearson, Kathi (Dan) Tromblay and Sharon (Alex) Zain; grandchildren: Nick, Kristin, and Margaret Pearson; Erica (Paul) DeLuca, Ben and Dylan Tromblay; Nathaniel and Andrew Zain, great grandchildren: Sophia and Scarlett DeLuca, sisters: Angeline (late John) Napalowski and Joan (John) Cox, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church (2949 Willowcreek Rd, Portage, IN) on Friday August 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. and will be live streamed through the parish Facebook page. Private Burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association at www.apdaparkinson.org.