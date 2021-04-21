Teresa L. Schwager

HOBART, IN — Teresa L. Schwager, 57, of Hobart, passed away April 19, 2021. She was a graduate of River Forest High School, class of 1982, and Valparaiso University, class of 1987. Teresa was a former schoolteacher at a Navajo Reservation in Arizona. Her passions were making teddy bears, jewelry, cross stitching, knitting, crocheting, working on the family tree and volunteering at the Hobart Humane Society. She will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lula Schwager. Teresa is survived by her sister, Patricia Schwager; brother, Robert Schwager; many aunts, uncles and cousins; brother from another mother, Edward Colon; special friend, Karen; as well as special friends at the Bead Club; and fur babies, Cubby, Cali and Jack.

Private services will be held by family. Burns Funeral Home (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. In Teresa's memory, make a toast to her with a shot of tequila. Donations in Teresa's name may be made to the Hobart Humane Society. www.burnsfuneral.com.