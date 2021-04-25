 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teresa L. Schwager

Teresa L. Schwager

HOBART - Teresa L. Schwager, age 57, of Hobart, passed away April 19, 2021. She was a graduate of River Forest High School, Class of 1982 and Valparaiso University, Class of 1987. Teresa was a former School Teacher at a Navajo Reservation in AZ. Her passions were making teddy bears, jewelry, cross stitching, knitting, crocheting, working on the family tree and volunteering at the Hobart Humane Society. She will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents-Robert and Lula Schwager. Teresa is survived by her sister, Patricia Schwager; brother, Robert Schwager; many aunts, uncles and cousins; brother from another mother, Edward Colon; special friend, Karen; as well as special friends at the Bead Club; fur babies: Cubby, Cali and Jack.

Private services will be held by family. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. In Teresa's memory, make a toast to her with a shot of tequila.

Donations in Teresa's name may be made to the Hobart Humane Society. www.burnsfuneral.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Clark High School Alumni Tours

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts