Teresa M. Barrera

Teresa M. Barrera

Teresa M. Barrera

1938-2020

IN LOVING MEMORY OF TERESA M. BARRERA

The Day You went Away;

They say time is a healer;

But we seem to find it just as hard; To face the fact that you're gone.

Today is the first anniversary, of the day that you went away. And we're standing here at your gravesite. Please believe us when we say, "You'll never be forgotten". So every year we will shed a tear, but it is only because we love you, And wish you were still here.

Love Always, Your Family.

