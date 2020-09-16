× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Teresa Maria Barrera

MUNSTER, IN — Teresa Maria Barrera, 82, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Community Hospital in Munster, IN.

Teresa was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She loved to cook for her family and friends and was well known for her homemade tamales. Teresa was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in East Chicago, IN. She was also an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan.

She is survived by her partner, Corando "Mr. C." Gonzalez; four daughters, Diana (Rene) Guzman, of Portage, IN, Belinda Salas of Highland, IN, Dodie Salas (Cindy), of Crown Point, IN, and Christine (Art) Diaz; two sons, Jesus E. (Aida) Salas, of Crown Point, IN, and Javier (Dahlia) Salas, of Hobart, IN. Also surviving are 16 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited for the visitation at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road (one block south of Ridge Road) in Highland, IN, 46322, on Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Mass service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3510 Deodar St., East Chicago, IN. (La Cocina Esta Serada).

For additional information, please contact HILL-SIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.