Dec. 20, 1930 - Mar. 20, 2021

HOBART, IN - Teresa Sramekova, age 90 was born on December 20, 1930. She was a longtime resident of Belvedere Senior Living in Hobart IN.

Teresa dedicated her life serving others as a Registered Nurse. Teresa lived a simple life. She had a spirit of gratitude for all things. She loved good food, socializing and painting.

She leaves to cherish her memories a devoted staff at Belvedere Senior Living and Franciscan Alliance VASIA Program.

Teresa made her heavenly transition on March 20, 2021.

Friends and Family may gather at Pruzin & Little Funeral Service, 811 E. Franciscan Drive, on Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. At rest, Memory Lane Cemetery, 6305 Lincoln Avenue, Schererville, Indiana.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.