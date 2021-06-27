Oct. 15, 1949 - June 27, 2020

In Loving Memory Of Teresa Zuniga Morales On Her First Anniversary In Heaven.

We will miss you today, we will miss you tomorrow with our heads full of memories and our hearts full of sorrow.

But, we will never forget you. We just want you to know how much we miss you and that we love you so.

Teresa was a dear wife, mother and grandmother gone to rest one year ago. You are deeply missed and always remembered. Your Loving Husband, Ramon, Children and Grandchildren.