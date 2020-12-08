FORT MYERS, FL - Teri Chamberlain a resident of Fort Myers, FL for the past 20 years, formerly of IN, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 in Fort Myers. She was born February 25, 1961 in Gary, IN to Edward and Judy De St. Jean (Pumroy).

Teri was of the Christian faith and attended City Gate Ministries in Fort Myers. She was a graduate of Evansville University and became a teacher in Fort Myers. She will be remembered by her friends and family as a caring and giving person.

She is survived by her loving father, Edward De St. Jean (Susan) of Valparaiso, IN; stepson, Brandon Chamberlain (Whitney) of Jasper, IN; brothers: Greg De St. Jean (Karen) of Valparaiso, IN, Robert De St. Jean of Fort Myers; aunts: Diane Erdelac (Dennis) of Burns Harbor, IN, Camille Ostergren (Steve) of Maumelle, AR; grandson, Hunter Chamberlain; as well as stepsiblings: Matthew Kellogg and Melissa Farris; nephews: Benjamin and Jonathan De St. Jean of Portage IN.

Teri was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gary Chamberlain in 2015, as well as her mother, Judy De St. Jean.

No Formal services are planned at this time. Memorial Contributions in memory of Teri Lynn Chamberlain are suggested to City Gate Ministries, 1735 Jackson St., Fort Myers, FL 33901. Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.