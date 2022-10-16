Terrance Kish

MUNSTER, IN - Terry passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, after being released from life support after an intracerebral hemorrhage. He is survived by his wife Vicki Kish; Daughters: Alexandra Kish and Elizabeth Kish; also, his mother Pearl Kish; and brothers: Frank Kish and Thomas (Tina) Kish; as well as an extended circle of loving family, friends and coworkers.

Terry will be remembered as one of the good ones; a helper, an unstoppable force, a lover of life. There was nothing that Terry couldn't confidently and calmly tackle. He was a Master Carpenter, Plumber, Electrician, Heavy Equipment Operator, Mechanic, Landscaper, Grill Master, and the list goes on... If he didn't know something, he'd learn it. His talents landed him in his dream job with CPMH Construction in Chicago where he expanded his family and confidently executed his skills. His work relationships layered into his personal life, and increased Terry's happiness.

Terry's talents weren't limited to construction. He cared so deeply for people. He was a tender father, leading, encouraging, and teaching his daughters. He was a loving, contented husband. While he may have been teased by Vicki for being on "Terry time", he loved being her knight in shining armor. He was an attentive son. He was a supportive brother. He was an exemplary friend and neighbor. If Terry could help, he would. If he could encourage, he did. If he could make anybody's life easier, he tried.

Terry will be deeply missed by all of those that had the privilege of being touched by his humor, charm, and commitment to love and kindness. If there is any comfort in his passing, it is that Terry was living his best life. Weekends at the lake provided limitless joy since he was three years old. He was delighted to get his dream boat last year and did his best to create memories and watch his speed. Every day was an adventure; day trips, new restaurants, festivals, travel. Terry's last day was spent with his family at the Apple Festival. It was his favorite annual event, and the pork tenderloin sandwich didn't disappoint. The day wrapped up fireside with those he loved the most. He lived life to the fullest up until his last moments.

A celebration and recognition of Terry's impactful life has been planned at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Avenue, Munster, IN on Saturday October 29th from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., with a memorial service at 2:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the family would be appreciated.