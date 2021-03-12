Terrance P. Hart

Nov. 26, 1946 — Feb. 27, 2021

SARASOTA, FL — Terrance P. Hart, 74, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Munster, IN, passed away on February 27, 2021 surrounded by his family.

Survived by his wife, Mary (nee Narvid); two daughters, Angela Echterling and Meghan (Brad) Olsson; grandsons, Brodie and Liam Olsson; and brother, Michael "Packy" (Linda) Hart. He is also survived by his brothers, sisters-in-law and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hallie (nee Mudro) and Robert Hart Jr; brother, Robert III; and nephews, Robert IV and William.

Terry was a graduate of Bishop Noll Institute (1964); received his bachelor's degree from Indiana University and his master's degree from Northwestern University. Terry spent his career as mutuel manager at Chicago area horse racetracks — Balmoral Race Track, Sportsman's Park Race Track and Hawthorne Racecourse — following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather. Terry spent his retirement in Sarasota, FL, and was involved in the Sarasota Farmers Market.