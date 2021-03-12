 Skip to main content
Terrance P. Hart

Nov. 26, 1946 — Feb. 27, 2021

SARASOTA, FL — Terrance P. Hart, 74, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Munster, IN, passed away on February 27, 2021 surrounded by his family.

Survived by his wife, Mary (nee Narvid); two daughters, Angela Echterling and Meghan (Brad) Olsson; grandsons, Brodie and Liam Olsson; and brother, Michael "Packy" (Linda) Hart. He is also survived by his brothers, sisters-in-law and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hallie (nee Mudro) and Robert Hart Jr; brother, Robert III; and nephews, Robert IV and William.

Terry was a graduate of Bishop Noll Institute (1964); received his bachelor's degree from Indiana University and his master's degree from Northwestern University. Terry spent his career as mutuel manager at Chicago area horse racetracks — Balmoral Race Track, Sportsman's Park Race Track and Hawthorne Racecourse — following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather. Terry spent his retirement in Sarasota, FL, and was involved in the Sarasota Farmers Market.

Terry was always quick to laugh and lend a helping hand and slow to anger. He was a wonderful husband, dad, grandfather, brother, son and friend and has left us with so many happy memories to treasure.

Terry chose to be cremated. A memorial service was held in Sarasota on March 7, 2021.

