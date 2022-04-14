DYER, IN - Terrance R. Rosser, age 79, of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Devoted father of Jennifer Rosser and Terrance M. Rosser; proud grandfather of Avery; dear brother of Judy (late Richard) Peirce, Bruce (late Wendy) Rosser and the late Thomas Rosser; kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents: Lincoln and Mollie Rosser.

Memorial visitation Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. with a memorial service to be held at 6:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.), Dyer, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the American Lung Association, appreciated.

For further information, please contact 219-322-7300, or we encourage you to leave a condolence for the family on our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.