CROWN POINT, IN - Terrance "Terry" McFarland, age 74, a lifelong resident of Crown Point, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

Terry is survived by his sister Sandie (Tom) Baranak; nephews: Mason (Mary) Murphy and Dale (Joanna) Murphy; niece Debra (Brian Nield) Baranak; and his great nieces; great nephews; and many cousins. He is preceded in death by his wife Abby McFarland of 42 years and his parents Roy and Elsie McFarland.

Terry was a graduate of Crown Point High School, Class of 1965. He served in the U.S. Army for a few years and was stationed in South Korea. He worked as an Instrument Repairman at U.S. Steel with over 38 years of service.

Terry spend his free time in his younger years walking all over the region and could seen riding his scooter all over town. He had a real passion for reading and a great passion for animals; especially dogs.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, 811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point on Tuesday from 3:00–7:00 PM. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY from St. Matthias Catholic Church, 101 W. Burrell St., Crown Point. He will later be laid to rest with military funeral honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.

