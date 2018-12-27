HAMMOND, IN - Terrence A. 'Terry' Pelczar Sr., age 69, of Hammond, passed away on Saturday, December 22, 2018. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Karol, nee Kras; one daughter, Tiffany (Brigham) Mann; one granddaughter, Madison Pelczar; sister, Marilyn (late Ralph) Morenz; niece, Mary (Mike) Stephenson; nephews, Brian (Angie) Morenz, and Steven (Dawn) Morenz. Preceded in death by his son, Terrence Anthony 'Tony' Pelczar Jr.; parents, Walter and Mary 'Mamie' Pelczar; sister, Beverly (late Raymond) Lukowski; and nephew, Kevin Morenz.
Funeral services Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME , 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond, (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 10:00 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation on Friday from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Terry was a lifelong Hammond resident. He was a retired employee of Arcelor-Mittal (LTV) Steel with 43 years of service. Terry was a Charter Member of the Hammond Mohawks for over 48 years, serving as Secretary for countless years. The Hammond Mohawks will hold services Friday at 6 p.m. He was an avid Notre Dame football, Chicago White Sox, New York Giants, NASCAR, and Chicago Blackhawks fan. Those who knew him knew that he was a loving, funny, sometimes ornery, and a bit irreverent. He will be missed.