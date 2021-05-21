Terrence Birl Isbell

EAST CHICAGO, IN — Terrence Birl Isbell, 43, passed on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at St. Catherine Hospital.

Survivors include is mother, Lucy Isbell, of East Chicago; one sister, Crystal Isbell, of Lexington, KY; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, colleagues and friends. Preceded in death by father, Birl Isbell Jr.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 12:00 noon at First Baptist Church, 4911 McCook Ave., East Chicago, with visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon prior to the funeral service, the Rev. Douglas Sloss officiating.

Interment at Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith. Funeral service will be livestreamed via First Baptist Church Facebook page. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

