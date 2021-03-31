Terrence Joe Pearman

GREEN VALLEY, AZ — Terrence Joe (aka Terry or Curly Joe) Pearman died on March 29, 2021, in Green Valley, AZ. Terry was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Jacquelyn Kay (nee Mattingly) Pearman; and is survived by his daughter, Ann Pearman (spouse Chris Hertzog) and his 8-year-old granddaughter, Jacquelyn Emma Pearman.

Terry was born in Gary, IN, lived for many years in Lakes of the Four Seasons in Crown Point, IN, and retired early to Green Valley, AZ, in 1995. Terry was an avid watercolor painter, a renowned corn holing champion, a St. Louis Cardinals fan and a golfer. Terry will be remembered for his sense of humor and his generosity. When asked what she learned from Pop, his granddaughter, Emmy said, "how to paint and how to swear." He will be missed.